Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000.

Shares of BROS opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

