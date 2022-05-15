Dakota Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after acquiring an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $169.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

