Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 155 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.29. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.