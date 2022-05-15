Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,634 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 18.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 455,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 69,723 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the third quarter worth $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the third quarter worth $240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 322.5% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAO stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

