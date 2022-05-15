Dakota Wealth Management Has $339,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $127.20 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

