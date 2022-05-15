Dakota Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,939,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $228.00 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

