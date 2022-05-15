Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 61.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 44.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $21.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent purchased 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,300 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

