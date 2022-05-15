Dakota Wealth Management Buys 275 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.