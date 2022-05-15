Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,050 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

