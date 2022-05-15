CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $92,136.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,839.55 or 0.99990971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00227032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00035266 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

