CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.92)-$(0.60) EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.72.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.63. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.