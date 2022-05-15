CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. CVB Financial also reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after buying an additional 750,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,583,000 after buying an additional 386,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after buying an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 72,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

