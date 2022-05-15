CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will post sales of $273.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.87 million and the lowest is $211.72 million. CURO Group reported sales of $187.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $866.27 million to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.20. 106,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,720. The company has a market capitalization of $330.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.56. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

