Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Curis by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Curis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Curis by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 357,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

