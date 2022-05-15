Curate (XCUR) Trading Down 58.7% Over Last 7 Days

Curate (XCUR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Curate has traded down 58.7% against the dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,472,185 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

