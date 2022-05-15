Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.12. 1,043,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average of $215.08. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $270.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

