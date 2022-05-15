Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cuentas by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cuentas during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cuentas during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Cuentas by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cuentas alerts:

NASDAQ:CUEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 106,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,016. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.