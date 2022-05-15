CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $52.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,509. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 163.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after buying an additional 1,458,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,736,000 after buying an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,957,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

