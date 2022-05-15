CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 164.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

