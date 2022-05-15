Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 470,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,340. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $599.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

