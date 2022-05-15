CropperFinance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $959.00 (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CropperFinance has a total market cap of $500,981.28 and approximately $959.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CropperFinance coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00502591 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using US dollars.

