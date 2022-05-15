Critical Contrast: Kidoz (KDOZF) and Its Competitors

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kidoz to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz’s peers have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kidoz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidoz Competitors 73 267 376 10 2.44

Kidoz presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 556.25%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 67.23%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -1.52% -2.21% -1.74% Kidoz Competitors 2,290.52% 1.06% 170.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $12.48 million -$190,000.00 32.03 Kidoz Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 53.56

Kidoz’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kidoz. Kidoz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kidoz peers beat Kidoz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Kidoz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.