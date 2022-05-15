Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) to Underperform

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRXGY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGY opened at $21.01 on Friday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

