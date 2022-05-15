Credit Suisse Group Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $27.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of INTA opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 60.25% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

