Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.80.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of BAP stock traded up $11.24 on Tuesday, hitting $131.94. 606,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $139.57.
Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
