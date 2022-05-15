Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $11.24 on Tuesday, hitting $131.94. 606,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $139.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

