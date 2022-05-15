Craig Hallum Trims Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Target Price to $13.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.10.

Avaya stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 1,801.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

