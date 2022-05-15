Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.85. 284,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $124.75. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $102.53 and a fifty-two week high of $165.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

