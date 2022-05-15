Cowen Upgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

WBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,866.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

