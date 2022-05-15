Cowen Trims Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price to $22.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

