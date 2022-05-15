Cowen Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $35.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

NYSE:BROS opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,528,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $28,865,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.