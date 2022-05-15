Cowen Lowers Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $10.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 123.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRLT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $4.48 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

