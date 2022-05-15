Cowen Cuts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $150.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 543.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.