Covestor Ltd Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $342,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CVS Health by 230.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.48. 4,502,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,379. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

