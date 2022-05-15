Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $341,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 16.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,491. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $274.79 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.