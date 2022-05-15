Covestor Ltd Takes $211,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,770,000. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,582,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.58.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,078,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,191,100. The stock has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

