Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.55.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,438. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.24 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares valued at $870,264. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

