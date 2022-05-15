Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,551,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,622. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.02 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

