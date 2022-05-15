Covestor Ltd Makes New $203,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Ford Motor comprises approximately 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,851,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $100,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,945 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,255,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $67,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,871 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,944,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,234,808. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.59.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

