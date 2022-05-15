Covestor Ltd Makes New $175,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 484,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 7,308,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.