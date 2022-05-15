Covestor Ltd Invests $150,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,327,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,669 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,713,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,669. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $177.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

