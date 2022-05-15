Covestor Ltd Invests $138,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 153,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,222,000 after acquiring an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 115,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $74.13. 2,355,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

