Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 228 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $64.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. 1,748,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,570.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,732.23. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,196.49 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

