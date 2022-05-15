Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 225 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,887,000 after acquiring an additional 111,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $645.52. The stock had a trading volume of 604,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,172. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.13 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $678.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.