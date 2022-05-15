Covestor Ltd Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.74. 5,329,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,589. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average of $180.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.