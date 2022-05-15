Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coupang by 646.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

