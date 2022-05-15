Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $28.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CPNG opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Coupang by 646.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

