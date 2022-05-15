Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COUP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $283.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.65.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

