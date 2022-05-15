Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Cut by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

