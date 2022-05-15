Cornichon (CORN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $402.00

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $978,971.74 and $402.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00500595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00037410 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,615.64 or 1.88959031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,072,135 coins and its circulating supply is 14,830,287 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars.

