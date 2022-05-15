CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 59.5% annually over the last three years.

CORR stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

